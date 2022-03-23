Cruz: I’m Not Voting for Jackson, Who’s Probably the First SCOTUS Nominee Who Can’t Say What a Woman Is

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he will not vote for the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and that Jackson is probably the first SCOTUS nominee in history who can’t define what a woman is.

Cruz said, “Well, listen, she is probably the first Supreme Court nominee in the history of our country who is unable to answer the question, what is a woman? And her record, unfortunately, I think, is far outside the mainstream.”

Host Jesse Watters later asked, “Are you going to vote for her?” Cruz answered, “No.”

Cruz added, “I think the overwhelming majority of Republicans will vote against her. I think her record is far out of the mainstream. You may see a couple of Republicans vote for her. And listen, it’s a historic nomination. If she’s confirmed, she’ll be the first African American woman on the court. That’s an inspirational thing. That being said, our responsibility under the Constitution is advise and consent. And we ought to demand a justice who will defend our constitutional rights: free speech, religious liberty, the 2nd Amendment. There’s no indication she’d do that.”

