Paul: If KBJ Can’t Define ‘Woman,’ How Can She Adjudicate Title IX, Women’s Athletics Cases?

During the Wednesday broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) rejected Biden Supreme Court nominee Katanji Brown Jackson’s inability to define a woman.

He said such an inability to answer the question posed by his colleague Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) would be a challenge for a potential justice on the high court to rule on Title IX cases or women’s athletics.

“[M]y main objection has been to her sort of inability to answer even the simplest questions,” he said. “You know, Senator [Marsha] Blackburn asked her a question and said, ‘Can you define a woman?’ Well, if you’re not even willing to answer that question and many of the questions she has been unwilling to answer — if you can’t answer the question, ‘What is a woman?’ or the definition of a woman, how is she going to adjudicate Title IX cases that have to do with women or women in sports? How is she going to adjudicate whether a boy who swims for [the University of Pennsylvania] can all of a sudden switch and pretend to be a girl and swim on the girls’ team?”

“She’s not going to be able to adjudicate any of these things, or perhaps she is telegraphing us that she is going to be able to adjudicate them in such that you can be whatever you feel like you want to be that day, which will lead to a ruination of women’s sports and lead to really chaos in women’s sports and women’s athletics,” Paul continued. “I mean, what kind of bizarre world are we living in now that the woman of the year is really a man that has had some kind of surgery to remove their secondary sexual characteristics. That’s the woman of the year we’re supposed to be celebrating? What about real women? We’re not going to celebrate real women who are doing amazing in our country in every occupation you can imagine?”

“We’re going to let men who now think they’re women get women’s prizes?” he added> “I mean, that’s just an amazing insult. I mean, if she can’t define women, I think she’s going to be part of the problem.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor