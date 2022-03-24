ABC’s Hostin on KBJ’s Hearing: ‘PSA for White People’ — Don’t Call a Harvard Law Educated Woman ‘Articulate’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” gave her version of a public service announcement to white people in response to Republican senators questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Hostin said, “The other thing about that that was very disconcerting to me is that she was treated differently because she’s a black woman —”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Yeah!”

Hostin said, “And I stand by that. I don’t want anybody to ‘all lives matter’ that issue. It is true. It is — she suffered so many micro-aggressions. I remember Senator Kennedy telling her, ‘you’re articulate.’ PSA for white people and white men everywhere —”

Goldberg said, “Don’t say that.”

Hostin continued, “— Don’t call a Harvard Law educated woman articulate, clean, well-spoken. Don’t do it.”

Goldberg said, “Unless you would do it to your mom. Unless you have that same conversation.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “And stop interrupting her.”

Hostin agreed, “And stop interrupting.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “That was so abhorrent.”

Goldberg said, “She’s getting in. She’s getting in. She’s getting in. That’s all we need to say. She deserves to be there. She earned the right to be there, and nothing you can say unless you have something that actually proves her to be unfit will stop this from happening.”

