Dem Sen. Reed: Jackson Will ‘Bring the Spirit, Not Just of Enforcing the Law, But Seeking Justice’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) stated that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will “bring the spirit, not just of enforcing the law, but seeking justice,” and will continue in the spirit of Justice Stephen Breyer of “capturing the spirit, as well as the letter” of the law.

Reed said, “Justice Breyer’s legacy will be one of thoughtful, conscientious interpretation of the Constitution, capturing the spirit, as well as the letter, and — which is equal justice for all. That’s what’s engraved on the entrance to the Supreme Court. And I think Justice Jackson will continue in that spirit. She was a clerk for Justice Breyer. She was also a clerk for our distinguished…Judge here in Rhode Island, Bruce Selya, on the Circuit Court, and both of those gentlemen, I think, were great instructors, and so she will take the lessons she’s learned from them. And I think one thing she’ll add, which has never really been on the court, she was a public defender for a while. She’s not a corporate lawyer. She’s not an academic. She’s going to come in with the experience of being in a courtroom with people that have come there for many different reasons, with many different difficulties. And I think she’ll bring the spirit, not just of enforcing the law, but seeking justice, which is critical in any judicial capacity.”

