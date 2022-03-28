GOP Rep. Mast: Putin ‘Should Be Out of Power,’ Calls for ‘Russian Nuclear Demilitarization’

Sunday, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be removed from power, similar to what President Joe Biden had said days earlier.

In addition to Putin’s ouster, Mast said Russia’s “nuclear demilitarization” was also necessary as the Russian invasion of Ukraine stalls.

“[T]housands of their people are being slaughtered over the greed of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin,” he said. “How does it end? I’ve been saying this over and over. I think it has to end in this way. We tell Putin that whether it’s three months, three years, or whatever length of time, he is out of power, even though Biden is scared to now back up what he said that Putin should be out of power, Putin should be out of power, there should be Russian nuclear demilitarization because of their elevated nuclear posture. There should be demilitarized zones along all Russian borders, for the sake of NATO and those that don’t want their sovereignty invaded.”

“And beyond that, there should be a return of all of Ukraine and Crimea,” Mast continued. “Those are things that, at a minimum, should be our, the West, E.U., NATO starting negotiating point, and I’ll just make one other quick point to you, your monologue about this all was spot on. He is getting his policy from the media and not from the National Security, the best interest of the National Security of the United States of America. And as a result, you know, you have a President that he looks like the Greek god, Midas, except everything he touches turns to crap instead of gold.”

