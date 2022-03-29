Cotton: Best if Biden ‘Would Simply Stop Speaking Publicly in an Extemporaneous Fashion’

Tuesday, during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called on President Joe Biden to stick to his scripted remarks and avoid speaking publicly in an “extemporaneous fashion” for the remainder of his presidency.

“[A]t this point, with just under three years to go in the Biden presidency, I genuinely think it would be best for all involved, to include Joe Biden, but especially for the American people, if the president would simply stop speaking publicly in an extemporaneous fashion,” he said. “He should not adlib in speeches when he’s reading from a teleprompter. And frankly, I don’t think he should continue to take questions or do press conferences. I know that lots of Republicans and conservatives like to criticize the President for his lack of accessibility or his refusal to hold regular press conferences, but I think for the good of the nation and for the safety of our people, we should all agree, we on the center-right in America, that if Joe Biden would simply stop speaking extemporaneously, stop doing press conferences or press availabilities, we’ll agree that that’s not a solid ground to criticize him.”

“There are plenty of grounds to criticize the President on the results and the outcomes of his policies and decisions,” Cotton added. “We don’t need to criticize him on the process point of his not answering enough questions if he’ll simply agree to stop answering questions, stop adlibbing and riffing off the cuff from a prepared speech on a teleprompter. If we could get three years of Joe Biden speaking in deliberate fashion on words that have been carefully reviewed and vetted, even if we disagree with those words, that would be safer than what happened over the last five days.”

