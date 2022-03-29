Ron Johnson on Media’s Coverage of Hunter Biden Laptop: ‘We Were Right, They Were Wrong’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticized the “complicit media” for failing to do its job in covering Hunter Biden’s laptop, which uncovered his business dealings were tied to now President Joe Biden.

Johnson said he and his GOP colleagues “were right” while the mainstream media “were wrong” in siding with the Democrats.

“You know, Senator Grassley and I were doing our investigation into a number of corrupt areas of the federal government. One of the things that got on the radar screen was the conflict of interest that Hunter Biden had, for example, with Burisma in Ukraine,” Johnson outlined. “We started looking into it, and we uncovered a vast web of foreign financial entanglements. We issued our report before the election. We thought it was important the American public would understand the extent that Joe Biden would be compromised as the United States President, but the media just ignored it. They actually instead ran the false accusations created by our Democrat colleagues in the Senate that Senator Grassley and I were soliciting and disseminating Russian disinformation. Nothing could have been further from the truth.”

“In fact, Democrats entered Russian disinformation into our investigation record, but let’s face it, we have gotten no apologies from those Democrat colleagues,” he continued. “We have gotten no apologies from the mainstream media acknowledging the fact that we were right, they were wrong, and that’s part of the problem here, Steve, is we have a complicit media. They are not impartial. They are basically advocates for the Democratic Party. They have got Joe Biden, who campaigned from his basement elected president. Now, they are going to be covering up for all the disasters of his policies that are weakening this country and, quite honestly, tempting tyrants to do what Vladimir Putin did in Ukraine.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent