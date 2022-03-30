Hagerty: Biden Created ‘Greatest National Security Crisis That We Face’ on Border

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) argued that the Biden administration has directly created “the greatest national security crisis that we face as a nation” “by collapsing our southern border” with their immigration policies and that if Title 42 is rescinded, the result will be “a massive new wave of illegal immigrants coming across this border, more fentanyl, more drugs, more human trafficking.”

Hagerty said, “The Biden administration has created the greatest national security crisis that we face as a nation by collapsing our southern border when they came into office. This is a tragedy that’s occurring there. And today, if they allow this to expire, Title 42, that means that this onslaught is going to continue. We’ll see a massive new wave of illegal immigrants coming across this border, more fentanyl, more drugs, more human trafficking. This has been a tragedy of epic proportions. The Biden administration is precipitating this directly. … This is a massive crisis. And I expect that if they allow Title 42 to expire, we’re going to see, again, another wave, another bad wave of immigration coming across this border in an illegal fashion.”

