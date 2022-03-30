Woodward: ‘Rhetorically’ Trump Was ‘the Instigator of the Whole Insurrection’

Journalist Bob Woodward said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric instigated “the whole insurrection.”

Mitchell said, “The entire day is wiped out, from 11:00 in the morning until 6:00 at night. The entire period of the insurrection, the lead up to the insurrection, and the multiple video replays where he was being, you know, urged by almost everyone to comply. We know that there were calls because we even know that Kevin McCarthy and others on the Hill were calling him and getting calls from him.”

Woodward said, “And those aren’t in the logs. So, who else did he talk to? What was his motive? What was he up to? There’s voluminous evidence that, at least rhetorically, he’s the instigator of the whole insurrection. He started saying before the election, before his nominating convention in August 2020, that if I lose, the election is rigged. And he kept repeating that, and he’s repeating this today. And I have to agree, as a human being and with what Adam Schiff said. The comments about wanting Putin to dish dirt on his language doesn’t work for describing how inconceivable and disgraceful that is right now. And that’s not a partisan judgment. That’s not anything that is. You don’t do that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN