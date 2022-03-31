Scarborough: I Hope ‘So-Called Conservatives’ Enjoy Being Paid Off by Orbán ‘Because They’ve Sold Their Souls’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday reacted to polling showing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán with a significant lead in his bid for reelection.

According to Scarborough, “so-called ‘conservatives'” are “being paid off by Orbán to sit there and parrot” his hatred of things like liberal democracy, Western democracy, free press, diversity and immigration. The former GOP congressman added that he hoped they enjoyed their money “because they’ve sold their souls.”

“[L] et’s never forget that as far as Orbán goes, Putin’s closest friend in NATO, a man who hates liberal democracy and has said as much — let’s not forget that so-called conservatives that used to pretend to be conservatives have now taken up their cause with Viktor Orbán, many of them even being paid off by Orbán to sit there and parrot what he believes in his hatred of liberal democracy, his hatred for Western democracy, his hatred for a free press, his hatred for diversity, his hatred for immigration, his hatred for the very things that have made this country so extraordinary, and the very thing that Vladimir Putin doesn’t have right now,” Scarborough declared. “He doesn’t have descending voices, just like Orbán.”

He continued. “He doesn’t have descending voices. That’s why he’s being lied to. That’s why his army is being destroyed in the battlefield by a fierce Ukrainian resistance. And that’s why he’s looking like a fool in front of the whole world. I hope these so-called conservatives enjoy the money they’re making because they’ve sold their souls.

