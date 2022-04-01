Dem Rep. Titus: The CDC Has Constantly Changed Its Mind, They ‘Lack Credibility’

On Thursday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) responded to a question on whether right now is a good time for the CDC to look at rescinding Title 42 by stating that she hasn’t been very pleased with the agency for the entire duration of the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that the agency lacks credibility due to the constant changes in the agency’s stance on things like vaccines and masks, and stating that there “has not been a very clear-cut message or overall policy coming out of the CDC.”

Host John McArdle asked, “On the border, is now a good time for the CDC to consider lifting Title 42?”

Titus responded, “Well, I have mixed feelings about the CDC. I have not been too happy with them throughout this entire crisis. They don’t lack — I mean, they do lack credibility. One minute, you need a shot, the next minute, you don’t need a booster. It’s for children, it’s not. You need a mask, you don’t. I realize that the pandemic changes and the virus morphs into different things, but it has not been a very clear-cut message or overall policy coming out of the CDC.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett