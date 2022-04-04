GOP Rep. Donalds on Hunter Biden Laptop: ‘Joe Biden Knows Exactly What Is Going on’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) called for the investigation of Hunter Biden’s laptop if the GOP takes control of the House in the midterm elections.

Donalds pushed back against the notion that President Joe Biden didn’t know of his son’s business dealings, arguing he “knows exactly what is going on.” According to Donalds, the laptop could reveal “corruption in the White House.”

Host Steve Doocy asked, “What corruption could possibly be involved there?”

“Oh, I don’t know,” Donalds replied. “Something like Hunter Biden earning millions of dollars from a company called Burisma, earning other millions of dollars from a Chinese energy company, getting millions of dollars from the former wife of the Moscow mayor — I don’t know what possibly could be going on. But the bigger issue is this: Joe Biden has repeatedly said he knows nothing about what his son is doing. Folks, anybody that’s a parent knows that you know exactly what your kids are doing unless you are estranged from them. Hunter Biden is close to his father. Joe Biden knows exactly what is going on. He needs to be held to account, and so does his son.”

“There is a lot that needs to be exposed here. We need to investigate that in the Oversight Committee. That is what Republicans will be doing when we take back the House,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent