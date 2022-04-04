GOP Sen. Marshall: We Need to Implement Russian Sanctions Now Instead of Waiting Until June, ‘Current Sanctions Are Not Working’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) argued that the most important step that can be taken against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is to implement all of the sanctions that have already been discussed, since some of them don’t kick in until June and the rebound of the value of the ruble shows that “the current sanctions are not working.” Marshall also called for the addition of secondary sanctions on the country.

Marshall said, “Most importantly, we need to implement the sanctions that we’ve already talked about. So many of them don’t go into effect until June. So, it’s really, we need to be a country of action. Look, if we’re the leader of the free world, we need to start acting like it. Yes, we can add secondary sanctions, but we can see with the price of the ruble rebounding as well that the current sanctions are not working. We need to implement the sanctions that we [have], add the secondary sanctions.”

Marshall added that he wants to see NATO members more committed to having additional NATO troops on the frontline in addition to sanctions.

