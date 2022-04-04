McCaskill: AG Garland ‘Going Too Slowly’ — He Has ‘Massive Amount of Evidence’ on Trump

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that she believed Attorney General Merrick Garland had enough evidence to prosecute former President Donald Trump and was moving too slowly.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “To be fair, what it sounds like President Biden is concerned about is whether or not the former president is held accountable for subverting our democracy. My understanding is that he sees the ex-president as a threat to democracy.”

McCaskill said, “Really, there is not that much evidence that would be needed to go forward with the prosecution at this point — not much additional evidence, I mean. Let’s look at the facts here. I know that Merrick Garland is going, ‘Prosecuting the former president, can successfully get a conviction?’ His defense would be, I didn’t know. I really believed I won the election. If you look at those facts as a prosecutor, his attorney general told him he hadn’t won. The guy running his cybersecurity and Homeland Security told him he had not won. Sixty different judges had told him he hadn’t won. He knew he had not won. This was a fraud. I think a jury would be very responsive to this massive amount of evidence.”

She added, “They’re going too slowly. Why don’t we have a decision by Mark Meadows? This isn’t complicated. It is ridiculous how long this is taking. I think justice delayed is justice denied. I think that’s the way a lot of people are feeling in America right now.”

