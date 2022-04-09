Josh Rogin: Russia Will Not Hold up Its End of Iran Deal, They Burned our Trust on Syria’s Chemical Weapons

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” author, Washington Post columnist, and CNN political analyst Josh Rogin said it’s “grotesque” that we’re trusting Russia in talks over the Iran nuclear deal and pointed to Russia threatening to use chemical weapons in Ukraine after “we trusted them” with Syria’s chemical weapons.

Rogin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:47:25] “I mean, it’s grotesque in the sense that we’re trusting the Russians at this moment and time. What happened when we trusted them with Assad’s chemical weapons? Well, now they’ve threatened to use them in Ukraine. So, how did that work out? … Iran’s not going to stick to the deal. Russia’s not going to hold up their end, and we’re going to be making sacrifices that are going to put money and dangerous technology into the hands of psychopathic, totalitarian dictators.”

He added, “Your policy has to be pretty bad that the Arabs and the Israelis join to oppose it. Because they don’t join together on a lot of things. So, if the Israelis and all of the Gulf Arabs are like, the one thing we can agree on in this crazy world is that we’re against the U.S. policy in the region, well that should be something, no?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett