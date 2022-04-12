ABC’s Hostin: Mask Mandates Needed Because Americans Don’t Protect Their Fellow Man

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View ” that mask mandates were put in place because Americans did not “protect their fellow man.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Dr. Fauci said that going forward, people need to assess their own personal safety measures. It sounds like even he’s saying figure it out for yourself. That’s where we’re at in this annoying virus.”

She continued, “The Republican Party, in my opinion, and Donald Trump poisoned the well from the beginning, refused to listen to the science. So a lot of people, maybe in the millions, still never have gotten vaccinated. That’s where this all started. You can blame the rose garden or Nancy Pelosi, but she didn’t start this war. They did.”

Hostin said, “I think we relied upon personal responsibility and people were irresponsible, leading to the mandates. We want people to be better than they are. That’s just the bottom line. I just got my second booster because I’m over 50. I proudly got it and protected myself and protected my family. We cannot necessarily rely on people to protect their fellow man. We know that doesn’t work.

She added, “I think when it comes to mask mandates, they are there because people aren’t great people. That’s the bottom line. Americans aren’t great to each other. We just aren’t. When it comes to things like flying, the mask mandate is supposed lifted April 18. I don’t want to get on a plane with super spreaders. I don’t want to get on a plane with 214 other people breathing on me with their COVID breath. I don’t want it. I want the masks.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN