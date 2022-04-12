TX Sheriff: ‘Shut Down the Border’ – Slowing Ports of Entry Will Force Mexican Government to Negotiate 

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Kinney County, TX Sheriff Brad Coe (R) called on President Joe Biden to “shut down the border” and enforce current law and argued that doing full safety inspections on trucks coming in from Mexico to deliver goods “will clog up the ports of entry, and if we do that, within two or three days,” Mexico will come to the table and discuss how to help with problems on the border.

Coe said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “Well, first of all, he needs to shut down the border. One of the things that we’ve talked with Gov. Abbott [about] is a bigger presence near the ports of entry where Texas DPS, the troopers, can stop these trucks coming in that are delivering supplies and goods and do a full safety inspection on them. That will clog up the ports of entry, and if we do that, within two or three days, the Mexican government will come to our table to help discuss this. But the Biden administration needs to enforce the laws that are on the — already on the books. The laws are there. Enforce them.”

