JCN’s Ortiz: Republican States’ ‘Free-Market Policies’ Force Behind Economic Recovery

Job Creators Network President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz said Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” that Republican-led states that embraced free-market policies during the pandemic were the force behind the current economic recovery.

Host Stuart Varney said, “An outfit called the Job Creators Network, been on this program many times, they launched a 7-figure million dollar campaign to promote free-market policies.”

He continued, “If you are going to run this campaign, you are the billboard guy, right? You are going to run this campaign all across the country. Do you think you will have any luck suggesting free-market policies in California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, or any of the other very badly run Democrat states?”

Ortiz said, “Thank you for having me. The Great Opportunity Project is exciting project for us because, during the pandemic, we saw how Democrat governors and Republican governors manage the pandemic. Looking back in hindsight, we see Republican governors really did an amazing job of balancing the health of citizens and the health of its economy. Those Republican states really lead this recovery that we are currently seeing. So we do hope, and we do believe people are interested in this conversation. It’s coming through the perspective and views and the mouths of small business owners in those states, highlighting the great work their governors did to create an environment of opportunity for them to get out of the pandemic that everybody that was in.”

