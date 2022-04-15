Mystal: Voters Need to Punish GOP for Putting Forward ‘Clown’ Candidate Herschel Walker

The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a “clown” candidate that voters should punish Republicans for putting forward.

While reacting to Mystal’s column on Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Walker said, “I represent the people of Georgia, and I’m not going to do what people tell me to do, and I’m not going to have you to bully me because you can’t. But what I would love to do for you to take the time to come down to Georgia. We sit down and break bread because I’m about bringing people together, not separating people. What it seems like you are is to separate people because of color. That’s not Herschel Walker.”

Mystal said, “I will not waste the time of Georgia voters, helping Herschel Walker distract himself from their issues. I will debate or have lunch with or break bread with Herschel Walker the moment after he talks to the Senator from Georgia, Raphael Warnock, about actual issues affecting Georgia voters. All Walker is trying to do is distract people from the fact that he does not have a policy plan and literally cannot articulate an energy policy or a COVID policy or any policy that matters to Georgia voters.”

He added, “It is going to work for Republicans until voters start punishing them for putting forward these clown candidates.”

