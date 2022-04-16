Polish Ambassador to U.S.: Zelensky Is ‘The Leader of the Free World Right Now’

During an interview with CBS News’ “The Takeout” podcast on Wednesday released on Friday, Polish Ambassador to the United States Marek Magierowski said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s image has undergone a dramatic transformation and he is “the leader of the free world” at the moment.

Magierowski said, [relevant remarks begin around 36:50] “I think Zelensky is now a superhero for many of us. It’s incredible. Because he’s a lawyer by profession, then he became a comedian, an actor, then he became — pretty surprisingly — it was a surprise for Poland that he became president. But, from the very beginning of his presidency, the Polish President, Andrzej Duda, established a very close and a very friendly relationship with him. So, now we saw those pictures this morning…of President Duda accompanied by his three other friends from Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia, his three counterparts from the Baltic countries, paid a visit to Kyiv. They spoke with Mr. Zelensky, another sign and another symbol of solidarity. They just wanted to show how united we are, how coherent our message is to President Zelensky. So, his image, worldwide, has changed dramatically. He’s the leader of the free world right now, actually.”

