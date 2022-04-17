GOP Rep. Upton: MTG-Wing of Republican Party ‘Not a Part of a Governing Majority’

Outgoing Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) said on Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that it will be “hard to govern” if Republicans do not win 230 seats in the House in the upcoming midterm elections because people like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) were not part of a governing majority.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Do you fear that this next House Republican majority could lead us to default?”

Upton said, “A lot depends on what happens in November. I do believe that the House is going to flip. In fact, I talked to Charlie Cook earlier in the morning. He believes that as well.”

Todd said, “A small majority, does that make it more likely? Is that more trouble?”

Upton said, “More trouble. That’s why one of the vice-chairs there is so important as we try to have some glue on the fabric to deal with issues we have to deal with, be it immigration, be it energy, be it inflation. the debt ceiling also is going to be an early, early test in the next Congress.”

Todd asked, “Can Kevin McCarthy both represent you and Marjorie Taylor Greene?”

Upton responded, “He can if he gets the margin. That’s why this over-under number is so important.”

Todd said, “You think he may not become Speaker if it’s under 230?”

Upton added, “It will be very hard to govern for Republicans if we’re under 230 knowing that we’ve got the MTG element that’s really not a part of a governing majority.”

Todd said, “We’ve had wild types of members of Congress since the history of this Republic … But Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, is that a different element than we’ve seen before?”

He added, “What does that tell you about the Republican Party?”

Upton said, “Troubled waters.”

