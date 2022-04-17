Zelensky on Saying Never Again to Genocide: ‘I Don’t Believe the World’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he no longer believed in the international community’s rhetoric against genocide.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You lost ancestors in the Holocaust. Every year on Holocaust Remembrance Day, politicians put out statements that say ‘Never Again, Never Again.’ Those statements must seem really hollow right now to you. When the world says ‘never again,’ do they ever mean it?”

Zelensky said, “I don’t believe the world after we’ve seen what’s going on in Ukraine. I don’t believe to this feeling that we should believe some countries or some leaders. We don’t believe the words. After escalation of Russia, we don’t believe our neighbors. We don’t believe all of this. Even I don’t believe documents because we also had the Budapest Memorandum. I think you know all the details of this. For me, that is just a piece of paper and costs nothing, and that’s it. So we just believe pragmatic things. If you are our friends or partners, give us weapons, give us hands, support us, give us money and stop Russia, kick Russia. You can do it if you’re a friend. If you think about this democracy and everything, yes, all these moments.”

