Bill Barr: Media Are ‘Largely an Extension of the Democratic Party’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered,” former Attorney General Bill Barr reacted to White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggesting Fox News reporter Peter Doocy came across as “a stupid son of a b****,” something that members of the mainstream media failed to speak out against.

Barr said that former President Trump was elected “because the American people are sick and tired of the mainstream media and see the double standard.” He added the hypocrisy of the media complaining about how Trump treated them while allowing Psaki’s remarks was a result of the media being “largely an extension of the Democratic Party.”

“I think one of the reasons Trump won the election is because the American people are sick and tired of the mainstream media and see the double standard, and they know the game that’s played,” Barr explained. “Peter Doocy is doing exactly what a professional journalist should be doing at the White House press conferences, which is raising hard questions and challenging people, which you ordinarily don’t see with Democrats.”

“But the Democrats have only one response, and the media is, in my mind, largely an extension of the Democratic Party,” he added. “And their response is snarkiness.”

