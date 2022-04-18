David Plouffe: Trump Will Not Run for President in 2024

Former campaign manager for the 2008 Barack Obama campaign David Plouffe said Monday onMSNBC’s “The Beat” that he believed former President Donald Trump will not run for president in 2024.

When asked about Trump, Plouffe said, “I said for some time, and I may end up eating these words, I doubt he ends up running. Because I think, at end of the day, you can see the trend lines. In some focus groups that have been reported on Republicans, even people like him say it’s time for something new. Because they think that is the best route to win. And what is fascinating about the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago is I believe it’s likely Republicans that are most successful this November, in true swing competitive Senate, Governor and House races, are those that show a little distance from Trump.”

He added, “What Trump is doing is deeply damaging his party. You remember pack in ’10 and ’12. The Republicans left three, four, five Senate races on the cutting-room floor because they nominated people that could not win general elections. I think that some of the people Trump’s laying hands on may lose winnable races.”

Plouffe concluded, “The reason I say I don’t think he is not going to run, and I’m way out on a limb here, is we saw our democracy is just about ended right now.”

