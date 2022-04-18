FBN’s Payne Says Student Loan Cancellation Is Progressives ‘Pimping’ Black People’s Pain

Fox Business Network host Charles Payne said Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that progressives like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) claiming student loan cancellation advanced racial justice were “pimping” black people’s pain.

Payne said, “Progressives have hijacked the pain and suffering of black Americans for everything that they want to push. It’s despicable. It must stop now. I’m gonna say something very vulgar to the progressives. Stop pimping black people, okay?”

He continued, “Who owns this debt? Fifty-nine percent Asian students, 67% Hispanic, 70% white. Where is the racial justice? Where’s the racial justice that she is talking about? Let’s go to her district. I checked out her district last night, 4.8% black people in her district. Who is she really helping in her district? 73% white, over 60% graduation rate, more than double the national average. It is a gift to her white donors. ”

He added, “One more thing. Who are her donors? Try Microsoft, number one donor. You know how many black people who work for Microsoft? You can go down to the next train station and find more. 3% are managers. It’s one of the largest corporations in the world. Now here’s the problem, they keep saying, well, black people have more of a percentage. It’s harder to pay it back. That’s not the college loan. That’s society. That’s Microsoft. That’s progressive corporations who will write a check to a bogus organization and buy a $6 million house instead of really hiring people, training people. They’re the ones who don’t believe in black people.”

Payne concluded, “The whole thing is a sham. It must stop.”

