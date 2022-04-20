MSNBC’s Wallace: GOP Using ‘Tactic of War’ in Attempt to Dehumanize LGBTQ Community

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on her show “Deadline” that Republicans are using a “tactic of war” called dehumanization.

The discussion was about first-term Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow’s (D) speech on the floor of the state Senate after being accused of being a “groomer” for supporting LGBTQ rights.

Wallace said, “Instead of ignoring the smears, McMorrow decided to take them on as a tidal wave of lies and misinformation by the right is sweeping the country. A wave linked to the threat of violent extremism here. The boogeymen in the campaign is Critical Race Theory, the accusations that LGBT people are grooming children, served as fuel for a nearly unprecedented new phase and led to book bans.”

Addressing The Bulwark’s Tim Miller, Wallace said, “You and I even fall into a tradition of a profession of focusing on what works, and I think we recently had a conversation about Mitch McConnell and why does he do what he does, because it works. I worry that in covering Glenn Youngkin and his politics of parental choice, all the focus was on how well it worked, and even in our conversations about DeSantis, it’s about how well they’re serving him. The truth is dehumanization as a tactic for politics is from war. Dehumanization — it’s a tactic. Speaking of right now, the Russians get the soldiers to rape children by dehumanizing them. Dehumanization, as a practice, is a tactic of war. It’s being deployed in our politics, and people like you and I sometimes lose the plot.”

