CO Gov. Polis: DeSantis Using Putin’s Authoritarian Playbook to Attack Disney

Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-FL) law to penalize Disney by removing the company’s special tax status and privileges because they oppose Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law is like the actions of dictators.

Polis said, “This is out of the playbook of authoritarianism of government intervention into private businesses saying you don’t do what I want, you’re not supporting my anti-gay law. Therefore I will directly penalize your company, not pass some general law that affects all companies. Literally, we will go after your company if you don’t get in line. I mean, that’s out of the playbook of Maduro in Venezuela, Chávez. This is the kind of leadership they have that stifles freedom stifles economic prosperity. This is exactly what we are seeing out of Ron DeSantis in Florida. Colorado is always happy to have a mountain Disney. Micky and Minnie are safe here.”

He added, “Look, DeSantis has a playbook out of Putin. This is co-opting private companies, saying you’ve got to bend to my will, or we’re going to penalize you.”

Polis concluded, “I don’t care what your political philosophy is, you can be religious-right, left, atheist, middle, doesn’t matter, we want to give you the opportunity to thrive in our state. Our state is open for business, open for jobs. certainly open to host Disney World.”

