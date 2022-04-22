Cuellar: ‘It’s Literally an Open Border’ – Biden’s Metric Is ‘How Do We Move the Migrants Faster’ into the Interior

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that “what we’re seeing is it’s literally an open border. It’s an open border.” And that the Biden administration’s metric for handling the situation post-Title 42 is “how do we move the migrants faster from the border to the interior? And I don’t think that’s a plan,” and that the post-Title 42 increase in people coming across the border will result in “a situation where Border Patrol is going to continue to be overwhelmed.”

Cuellar said he’s seen “parts of” the Biden administration’s post-Title 42 plan, and “part of it means that they want to bring officers from the northern part over to the southern area. And you know Neil, that that’s going to be just something that’s going to be temporary. And the metric that I think they’re looking at is, how do we move the migrants faster from the border to the interior? And I don’t think that’s a plan, with all due respect. And this is why there [are] other Democrat senators and congressmen that have a problem. Because what we’re seeing is it’s literally an open border. It’s an open border. And the more people coming across and then Title 42 goes away, the numbers are going to definitely increase. And we’re going to see a situation where Border Patrol is going to continue to be overwhelmed.”

