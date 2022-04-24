Ron Johnson on Border Crisis: Biden WH ‘Facilitating’ the ‘Most Evil People on the Planet’

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) weighed in on the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Johnson accused the Biden administration of “facilitating” the “most evil people on the planet,” human traffickers, and allowing them to profit billions of dollars. He warned the administration lifting Title 42 would “signal to the world that our borders are completely wide open.”

“What the Biden administration is facilitating here is literally the business model of the most evil people on the planet: these human traffickers,” Johnson lamented to host John Catsimatidis. “We literally are allowing them to pocket billions of dollars. How do you think the young girls pay for their human-traffic fee? We know how they do — through sex trafficking, human trafficking. We have testimony in our hearing about people selling children for $84 to form a family unit. That is what this administration is allowing to happen by throwing open our borders, dismantling the successful policies of the Trump administration. … Now we have a disaster on our hands.”

He continued, “Last year, a million and a quarter people came into this country. Either they were encountered and dispersed throughout the country, or they were known ‘got-aways.’ More than 1 million were returned under Title 42. Now, President Biden sounds like he’s going to stop returning people under Title 42, which will signal to the world that our borders are completely wide open. As many people have said, you don’t have a sovereign nation if you don’t have a secure border.”

