Warren: ‘Title 42 Is Not Consistent with Our Values’ — Says Biden Admin ‘Putting Plans in Place’ for Those Asking for Amnesty

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Title 42, which prohibits immigration into the United States from with which there was a danger of disease, was against American values.

The Trump administration invoked the rule to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Senator, the Biden administration is reversing what’s known as Title 42, a Trump-era rule, making it easier to turn away migrants at the border. That’s going to happen in less than a month. But almost a dozen of your fellow Democratic senators are expressing concerns about this. You support lifting Title 42, so what is your plan to handle a likely surge in migrants? And are you confident they will be treated humanely?”

Warren said, “Look, title 42 is not consistent with our values, and it doesn’t keep us safer. The Biden administration is putting plans in place to deal with people who are asking for amnesty and humanitarian relief at the border. But keep in mind, we need comprehensive immigration reform. And that’s something all the Democrats are on board for. We have to work out the details. We still need to be in that fight, though. That’s where we need to make significant change.”

