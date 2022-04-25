ABC’s Hostin: ‘Bigotry Is on the Ballot When it Comes to Ron DeSantis’ — GOP ‘Base Responds to It’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on “The View ” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) embodiesu “bigotry” on the ballot, to which the base of the Republican Party “responds.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “So Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is punishing our parent company, Disney, for speaking out against his so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. He revoked Disney’s special status, that could cost Florida taxpayers $2 billion. This goes against the GOP’s brand of being business-friendly. Now can he win this culture war? Because he’s taking on the mouse, and the mouse is bigger than Ron DeSantis.”

Hostin said, “I can explain why it’s happening. It’s because bigotry is on the ballot when it comes to Ron DeSantis, right? I mean, that’s what this is about. It’s not anti-Disney, it’s anti-Black, it’s anti-gay, it’s anti-LGBTQ+ community, and for some reason, the Republican base responds to it.”

She added, “It’s anti-woke, and woke, what that really means when you look it up in the dictionary, it’s an awareness of social justice. It’s an awareness of marginalized communities. It’s an awareness, and for some reason, Ron DeSantis and his Republican base, they don’t want people to know that there are social injustices going on. They don’t want those people to be protected. It’s shameful. It is so shameful that they don’t want our children to know about social injustice. That’s what this is about.”

