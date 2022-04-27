Alabama U.S. Senate Hopeful Katie Britt: ‘Time for New Blood, It Is Time for Fresh Blood’ to Lead GOP in Senate

In 27 days, Alabama Republican voters will head to the polls to select their preference for who will represent the GOP on the ballot for U.S. Senate in November. Polling shows a three-way race between U.S. Army veteran Mike Durant, former Business Council of Alabama president and CEO Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL).

Among the topics brought up on the campaign trail has been who those candidates will support to lead the Republican caucus in the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill, be it current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) or another Republican member of the Senate.

Wednesday, during an appearance on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Britt called for “new blood” and “fresh blood” in that role, which she said would be needed to “advance the America First agenda.”

“Well, let me tell you something, Jeff — that is something I look forward to being there for, and I want to be a part of that conversation because, you know, we have to see who’s running,” she said. “But I will tell you this: My commitment is to the people of Alabama. You know, one of the things that I hear is a common theme not only of my campaign but what I hear on the ground every single day is people are ready for the next generation of conservatives to stand up and fight for the survival of this nation — you know, the country we know and love. And there is no doubt that it is time for new blood. It is time for fresh blood. We have to shake things up across the board if we want to advance the America First agenda. And I can tell you this: There is no doubt that the people of Alabama feel the same way about the people in the Senate, leadership in the Senate, and they are ready for us to actually get things done.”

When asked if not McConnell, then who, Britt offered several names of those who she would work within the U.S. Senate should she be elected, including Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

“You know, so one of the things that people ask me on the trail consistently, and I think this gives you a window into how I’m going to approach and how I’m going to conduct myself in the United States Senate, is they say, you know, ‘Who do you think you will work most closely with or who you look forward to [working with] or who’s the one senator that you see yourself most closely aligned with,” Britt explained. “And I get that consistently on the trail. And I will tell you, you know, I look forward to working with people like Rick Scott. I think he is doing a great job at the NRSC. He has proven to be a fighter. He understands the America First agenda, and I believe he knows how to advance that agenda.”

“You know, if you look at people like Tom Cotton, you know, I already mentioned his RAISE Act. But, you know, the way that he has approached immigration — both sealing and securing the border and supporting American wage growth through the proper amount of reforms and reduction of immigration,” she continued. “I look forward to being his partner. You know, it’s people like Josh Hawley. We just talked about Josh Hawley and hitting big tech in the mouth. I cannot wait to stand beside him and to march that forward. You know, people like Joni Ernst, she supports our men and women in uniform. She has a unique window into what they need and how we can support that. I look forward to partnering with her in so many ways. And, you know, our own Tommy Tuberville. You look at what he has been able to achieve.”

“You and I both, you know, after me serving as chief of staff for two and a half years, I got a front-row seat to the challenges and opportunities not only of our state but how the Senate works and in many, many cases, how it doesn’t work,” Britt added. “And for Tommy Tuberville to come in and get an amendment saying that if you defund the police, then the federal government is going to defund you and get that passed unanimously is just remarkable. And I have been so proud of what he’s done on that in that space, supporting our law enforcement officers and also what he’s done for agriculture. I mean, he gets it that food security is national security. And the over burdensome regulations, the over burdensome taxes on our family farms are pushing them into extinction, which is exactly what Joe Biden and that administration planned to do. And so standing up for our farmers, for our small business, for our police officers, standing alongside Tommy Tuberville, being his partner in the United States Senate. We’re going to put Alabama’s best foot forward, and we’re going to go preserve the country we know and love.”

