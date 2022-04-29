Dem Rep. Jones: ‘Greedy’ Elon Musk ‘Is Demonstrably Out of Touch with Reality’

Representative Mondaire Jones (D-NY) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is “demonstrably out of touch with reality.”

Guest-host Mehdi Hasan asked, “One more question about the whole extremism discussion. What is your reaction to Elon Musk, soon to be a new owner of Twitter, saying that the Democratic Party, your party, has been taken over by extremists? You are a freshman congressman. A progressive is he referring to people like you?”

Jones said, “I think Elon Musk is referring to anyone who is going to hold people like him accountable. This is someone who is greedy to the point of no return. He is someone who has done quite well for himself, and of course, one should begrudge someone who has done well for himself, but he is someone who repeatedly skirted accountability, someone who does not like to pay taxes, and someone who is demonstrably out of touch with reality.”

He added, “When he talks about a major political party that is trying to undermine democracy itself, that party being the Republican Party, and describes that party are somehow being more in touch with the American people than Democrats, who are simply trying to provide health care for everybody to lower the cost of gas and groceries at the grocery store, and to provide military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in the midst of this nearly unprecedented assault by Vladimir Putin, you have got to ask yourself what world is he living in?”

