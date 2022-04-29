GOP Rep. Biggs: ‘Who’s Going to Watch’ Jankowicz When Mayorkas Doesn’t Know Much About Her?

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) questioned how there would be oversight of DHS Disinformation Governance Board Executive Director Nina Jankowicz when DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified that he wasn’t very familiar with her.

Biggs stated, “I think I was surprised, as everyone else was, when this homeland secretary said he didn’t really know much about the person, Nina Jankowicz, who’s going to head this bureau that’s going to spy and target Americans. It’s amazing. It’s filled with all kinds of problems. It’s an authoritarian measure, number one. Number two, I think of it as a distraction from the border. I mean, we hear about it while we’re talking about border security issues. And the next thing is, why don’t we just trust Americans to assess whether something’s truthful or not? That’s really where we’ve always been, that’s what free speech was about, and this really is dystopian, George Orwellian, ‘1984,’ Ministry of Truth stuff.”

He added, “[W]ho’s going to monitor the head of the disinformation bureau? Are we going to have to set up another bureau to watch and censor whatever she comes out with to make sure she’s on the money with everything? … So, yeah, who’s going to watch the watchers?”

