CNN’s Zurawik: Elon Musk Buying Twitter ‘Dangerous’ — ‘We Are Headed to Hell’

CNN media analyst David Zurawik said Sunday on “Reliable Sources” that Tesla CEO Elon Musk buying Twitter is “dangerous.”

Zurawik said, “I think there’s a bigger problem that when we focus on the personalities of people like Elon Musk and people say ‘Oh, I think Elon is thinking this or that,’ there’s a bigger problem here about how we are going to control the channels of communication in this country. In 1927 we had the Radio Act, 1934 the Communications Act. Congress stepped in. We made rules. FCC wasn’t great, but it’s still regulating the broadcast industry. You can’t use vulgar language and do all of these things with speech. We gave over what amounts to our airwaves or internet waves to Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, and we are in so much trouble because those guys believe in making money.”

He continued, “This is dangerous. We can’t think anymore in this country. We don’t have people — I’m serious, we don’t have people in Congress who can make regulations, that can make it work. I think we can look to the western countries in Europe for how they are trying to limit it, but you need controls on this. You need regulation. You cannot let these guys control discourse in this country, or we are headed to hell. We are there. Trump opened the gates of hell, and now they’re chasing us down.”

