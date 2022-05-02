Klobuchar: SCOTUS Literally Stripping Woman of Their Rights — 2022 Midterms About Abortion

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that if the Politico report that the Supreme Court has made a 5-4 decision to overturn abortion was accurate, they were “literally stripping the women of this country of their rights.”

Klobuchar said, “If this is issued, over 20 states, there is a trigger where abortion will automatically be banned. So, it’s no longer going to be a decision between a woman and her doctor. Basically, I guess Ted Cruz has made this decision for people. The second thing that we’re going to see happen is that you’re going to have individual states considering laws, banning it, and meanwhile, and Washington, it’s on us now to try to codify Roe v. Wade into law.”

She continued, “We are going into an election year. We are going into the fall where women’s rights are going to be on the ballot. And so, if nothing can get done in Washington because of Republican obstructionism, then the American people and women are going to have to vote, and people who believe in choice are going to have to vote like they never voted before because that’s the only way we can change this up, or we’re going to have a patchwork of laws across the country.”

Klobuchar added, “We’re literally stripping the women of this country of their rights. If that happens, I think you’re going to see repercussions like never before. They have basically stacked the court with these judges with various procedural games that they played in the Senate, and now is the moment. The only way this gets decided if this opinion gets issued as is. It is going to be state-by-state fights about this, with the automatic trigger is going in place in many. Then it’s going to be a decision for Congress. It makes the election for the House and the Senate more important than any we’ve seen in our lifetime when it comes to the protection of women’s rights.”

