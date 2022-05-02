Mike Lee: People Inside SCOTUS ‘Have Probably Figured Out’ Who Leaked Ruling

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) stated that, based on his experience working as a law clerk on the Supreme Court, he’s “virtually certain” that there are some people inside the Supreme Court “right now who have probably figured out” who is responsible for leaking the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

Lee said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:05] “[It] is absolutely important that we find out who did this and that they receive the appropriate amount of discipline and justice. I have questions about whether that person should ever be allowed to practice law. That’s something that will be worked out in due time. But, I do know this, Shannon, these are very small circles. As a former Supreme Court clerk, I can tell you there are very, very few people in that entire building who had access to the opinion. And I am virtually certain that there are a number of people inside the court right now who have probably figured out who it is. That person needs to be brought to justice and held to account for what they did here.”

