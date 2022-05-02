Scarborough: Biden Can Laugh at Himself and Praise a Free Press Unlike ‘Snowflake’ Trump

On Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough praised President Joe Biden for how he received being roasted at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.

Scarborough pointed out that Biden “wasn’t a little snowflake” about jokes being made at his expense. He added the president was able to laugh at himself and praise a free press, which he said former President Donald Trump “most definitely” could not do.

“We had a president there who wasn’t a little snowflake, who could actually handle somebody telling jokes about themselves and poking fun at the president and being confident enough, being man enough to, dare I say, be able to laugh and smile at the jokes, which Donald Trump never was,” Scarborough emphasized. “And it was great to see that.”

“You know, a lot of people voted for Joe Biden for a return to normalcy,” he added. “The Wall Street Journal editorial page writes about that today, which I want to talk about a little later, but we saw that — a president who not only could laugh at himself but could praise a free press; praise a free press that attacks him and goes after him every day. That’s actually the difference between the United States and Russia –something that Joe Biden appreciated; something that Donald Trump most definitely did not.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent