Cruz: Dems ‘Creating Strawmen’ of Contraception Bans to Hide Their ‘Radical’ Views on Abortion

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that Democrats are “creating strawmen” about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade leading to contraception being banned because “they know their views on abortion are so radical and extreme that they don’t resonate with the voters.”

Cruz said, “The partisan Democrats are filled with fury and filled with rage, and they’re filled with rage because they want unlimited abortion on demand up until the moment of birth, with taxpayer funding, with no parental consent, and no parental notification. And the view of just about every Senate Democrat is precisely that extreme.”

He later added, “I don’t know of any person in the United States of America that wants to ban contraception. I mean, it’s literally a made-up threat. But, Laura, it’s also a tell. When Democrats talk about contraception instead of abortion, what they’re admitting is that they know their views on abortion are so radical and extreme that they don’t resonate with the voters. And so, they make up this fictional — you and I are both very conservative, but neither one of us is remotely interested in laws making contraception illegal. The Democrats know that. But they’re creating strawmen.”

