Murray on Unpopularity of Second-Trimester Abortion: It’s Not About Republicans ‘Who Want to Make This About a Few Days or Few Weeks’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) responded to a question on the unpopularity of second-trimester abortion by stating that decisions on whether to have an abortion shouldn’t be made by “extreme Republican politicians who want to make this about a few days or few weeks. That’s not what this is about.”

Host Katy Tur asked, “The majority of voters say that Roe v. Wade should not get touched, but when you break down that polling, you will get the majority of voters saying that abortion should not be legal…after the first trimester. In the second trimester, the majority of voters say it should not be legal. So, are you sensitive to public opinion there in the — if there is an argument, about any bill that might come before Congress?”

Murray responded, “I think throughout my time in the Senate, I have spoken up in support of Roe v. Wade, which is very clear in our precedent and in our law, that when a woman is pregnant and chooses to have an abortion, whether it’s because of rape or incest, because of economic conditions, because of healthcare decisions, that she and her doctor and her family and her religion will be the ones who are consulted, not extreme Republican politicians who want to make this about a few days or few weeks. That’s not what this is about. This is about women being able to make that decision under the law of Roe v. Wade that has stood the test of time for decades now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett