Joy Behar: Floats ‘Sex Strike’ — This Is ‘War’ on Women, Gays, People of Color

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that if the Supreme Court had made a 5-4 decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on abortion, it was the beginning of a “war” on women, gay people, and people of color.

Behar said, “Well, I was talking yesterday about how this is a slippery slope, that these people if they’re in charge with the presidency, the Senate and the House, it’s going to be a disaster. Then I came upon this Republican Senator, Mike Braun from Indiana, who said that he would be open to overturning Loving versus Virginia, which legalized interracial marriages. That was in 1967, and then when he was in a press conference, he said he would be okay with the Supreme Court having the issue of interracial marriages to the states, leaving it to the states. So don’t think this is just a war on women. It could be a war on people of color and gay people. He also said, he backtracked that. He said he misunderstood the question, but he agreed with his own statement ten times or so before. So I don’t buy that.”

She continued, “The other point I want to make because I want to say this, women in the world have conducted sex strikes in history. In 2003, a sex strike helped to end Liberia’s brutal civil war. The woman who started it was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In Kenya, they forced a sex ban until fighting ceased. In one week, there was a stable government. We have more power than we think we have, and some of it could be right in the bedroom, just saying.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “A sex strike that could be quite effective.”

