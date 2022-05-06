Pelosi: Roe v. Wade Ruling ‘Not an Extreme Position’ — It Was a ‘Compromise’ 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline ” that the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling was not “extreme” because it was a compromise.

Pelosi said, “Roe v. Wade was not an extreme position. Roe v Wade was a compromise. It weighs equities in terms of timing and all the rest. We have to make sure we keep the focus on enshrining Roe v. Wade in the law so that there cannot be undue burdens placed on it in different states in the union to overturn a woman’s right to choose. Now when you hear the debate now, the Republicans are saying, ‘Oh, they want this. They want that.’ No, we want this calibrated position that was declared by the Supreme Court really upheld by Casey, and 14 times there had been legal decisions addressing the precedent and the privacy that is contained in Roe v. Wade.”

She added, “Let’s not take our eye off the ball, and the Republicans want to say let’s talk about how the leak came out. No, we’re talking about what this means in the lives of the American people and our commitment to the calibration that is contained in Roe v. Wade, and we want to enshrine that in the law.”

