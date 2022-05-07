Maher: Unborn Are ‘Becoming a Life,’ But You’re Not Alive Until You’re Born, I’ve Never ‘Thought Life Itself Was Particularly Precious’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he’s never “thought life itself was particularly precious.” And “life is for the living. Until you’re born, you’re not living. I mean, yes, it’s becoming a life, but it’s not. And we wouldn’t miss you if you’re not born.”

Maher stated, “Because it is a gut thing. I mean, we talk about the Constitution and laws and rights and it really just comes down to, do you like women or do you like babies? For me, I, personally, maybe this is an outlier attitude, I never have thought life itself was particularly precious. I don’t. I’m sorry, I don’t. … I really don’t. I mean — no, I’m serious. I think life is for the living. Until you’re born, you’re not living. I mean, yes, it’s becoming a life, but it’s not. And we wouldn’t miss you if you’re not born. Because we never knew you, you’re not going to miss anything. Because you never were born. I’m serious. It’s — so, that’s my [position]. I get that that’s not most people’s position.”

He later added that “if you like babies, then you’re pro-life, and if you like women, you’re pro-choice. I like women.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett