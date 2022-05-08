Klobuchar: Alito Is ‘Taking Us Back to the 1850s’ — ‘This Is Really Extreme’

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is “taking us back to the 1850s” in his draft opinion that shows the court is poised to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Klobuchar said, “Let’s be clear about what’s going on here. With this leaked opinion, the court is looking at reversing 50 years of women’s rights, and the fall will be swift. Over 20 states have laws in place already. I think the question that voters are going to be asking when 75% of people are with us on this — who should make this decision? Should it be a woman and her doctor or a politician? Should it be Ted Cruz making this decision or a woman and her family? Where are women’s equal rights?”

She continued, “This is 50 years of rights in a leaked opinion where Justice Alito is literally not just taking us back to the 1950s, he’s taking us back to the 1850s. He actually cites the fact that abortion was criminalized back when the 14th Amendment was adopted. So this is really extreme thought.”

Klobuchar added, “I’m someone who believes, and I think when your viewers think of this, and they talk to their daughters, and they talk to their sisters and mothers, I say this — why should a woman in Texas have different rights and a different future and a different ability to make decisions about her body and her reproductive choices than a woman in Minnesota?”

