Behar Defends Protest at Alito’s Home — Shows Him ‘What It Feels Like to Lose Your Freedom of Choice’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that protesters outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito show him “what it feels like to lose your freedom of choice.”

During an FNC interview, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said, “It’s complete hypocrisy. You see this in corporate media among Democrats — on January 6, 2021, you had tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting, and yet the corporate media and Democrats slandered them with the made-up term of insurrectionists, and yet in this instance, they’re not willing to call them off their goons even now as this has the potential to escalate and escalate further.”

Former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “On the issue of the Supreme Court, it is enshrined in the First Amendment you have the right to peaceably assemble, and that’s so far what we’re seeing outside of justices’ houses. I will say this — I think the more appropriate have been you is the steps of the Supreme Court. I worry it could begin to look like intimidation when it’s at someone’s doorsteps.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “It’s so funny so does what Alito wrote. Looks the same way to me. It looks like intimidation. And yeah, it’s kind of the same thing.”

Behar said, “But it also shows Alito what it feels like to lose your freedom of choice. He cannot leave the house easily, so maybe that’s a good lesson for them.”

