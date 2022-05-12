Dem Rep. Porter: Abortion, Inflation ‘Reinforce Each Other’ — ‘People Need to Be in Charge of How Many Mouths They’re Going to Have to Feed’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) claimed that abortion and inflation “reinforce each other.”

According to Porter, abortion was important because with the high prices of groceries, housing and gas, “people need to be in charge of how many mouths they’re going to have to feed.”

“How does inflation compare to this newly important — in the sense of a Supreme Court decision pending — abortion issue? How do those two issues compare?” host Lawrence O’Donnell asked.

“Well, I don’t think they compare. I think they actually reinforce each other,” Porter replied. “So, the fact that things like inflation can happen and it can become more expensive to feed your kids and fuel your car is exactly why people need to be in charge of how many mouths they’re going to have to feed.”

“So, I think the fact that we’re seeing this jump in expenses, that we’re seeing people having to pay more in the grocery store, pay more at the pump, pay more for housing is a reason that people are saying I need to be able to make my own decisions about when and if to start a family,” she added. “So, I don’t think it’s … about comparing them or contrasting them. I think they reinforce for people just how big of a responsibility it is to take care of a family.”

