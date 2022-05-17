GOP Rep. Murphy on Fauci Defending Lifting Title 42: He’s Made COVID ‘About Him’ and ‘About His Personal Beliefs’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) reacted to White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci defending the CDC’s decision to lift Title 42 on May 23 as a “reasonable decision” during an appearance before Congress that took place earlier in the day by stating that he has had disagreements with Fauci because Fauci has made the whole coronavirus pandemic “about him and about his personal beliefs.”

After viewing a clip of Fauci defending the CDC deciding to lift Title 42, [relevant exchange begins around 1:00], Murphy stated, “I’ve had my disagreements with Dr. Fauci as a physician, as I’m a physician. Because I think he’s made this entire pandemic about him and about his personal beliefs. He doesn’t want the pandemic to end. I don’t believe there’s more relief aid that needs to be done. What we need to do is get the people who stayed out of work back to work and we need to get the country going again. We don’t need to continue the fear-mongering and the nastiness that’s gone on from this administration in bullying people through the pandemic. It’s time to get America back online.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett