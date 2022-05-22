Dem Rep. Jeffries: ‘Very Confident’ Democrats Will Hold Majority in Midterms

Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he was “very confident” Democrats would be able to hold on to the majority in the House and Senate in the midterm elections this November.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to get to you on some of this poll data that you also heard here specifically young people, Hispanics and half of Black Americans say the president has been too slow to react. His ratings on effectiveness are low. Perceptions of competence are low. A majority of Democrats now say the economy is bad. How does your party hold on to the majority?

JEFFRIES: I’m very confident that we will be able to hold on to the majority. President Biden has done a very good job under incredibly difficult circumstances. I understand that the electorate, of course, is going to be unsettled, experiencing COVID fatigue, inflationary pressures, high gas prices, a war in Ukraine, a radical, extreme Republican Party that doesn’t appear to believe in democracy any longer. And so this is a tough moment for our country but President Biden has been very decisive in his leadership, beginning with the American Rescue Plan. We rescued the economy, put shots in arms and money in pockets, Kids back in school, laid the foundation for a robust economic recovery that has led to more than 8 million good paying jobs being created and unemployment at 3.6%. That’s a tremendous start. Of course, there’s more that needs to be done.