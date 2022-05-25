Katko: Afghanistan Withdrawal Inspiring Terrorists and Unsecured Border ‘a Real Recipe for Disaster’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Rep. John Katko (R-NY) reacted to news that a man linked to ISIS wanted to smuggle people across the southern border to help him assassinate former President George W. Bush by saying that there’s “a real recipe for disaster that was narrowly averted here. But it doesn’t bode well for the future of this country” with an unsecured border and “re-emboldening the ISIS elements and the terrorist elements worldwide” by the handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Katko stated, “[Y]ou graft upon that, what’s going — what happened in Afghanistan, re-emboldening the ISIS elements and the terrorist elements worldwide, you’ve got a real recipe for disaster that was narrowly averted here. But it doesn’t bode well for the future of this country unless they secure this border once and for all.”

He added, “[W]e were very concerned about this the way the exit from Afghanistan happened, and it gave, once again, a breeding ground for terrorist activities and an encouragement for terrorism around the world. And then you see that they are attempting to work into this whole narrative, the exploitation of the southern border.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett