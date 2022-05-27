FNC’s Homan on Uvalde Law Enforcement Criticism: ‘The Officers Aren’t the Bad Guys — The Shooter Is the Bad Guy’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered,” former ICE Director Tom Homan defended law enforcement in the Uvalde, TX, shooting from criticism about how they handled the active shooter situation.

Homan, now a Fox News contributor, acknowledged an investigation would likely find that the situation wasn’t handled perfectly but emphasized that “the officers aren’t the bad guys.”

“[W]hen people question why didn’t the police knock down the door earlier — you’ve heard the term ‘follow death.’ They don’t have any of that equipment, they don’t have any of that training, so it puts them at great risk,” Homan advised. “I am not the Monday morning quarterback. I’m just saying there are a lot of cops here that did a lot of the right things and overall saved a lot of lives. But there’s going to be lessons learned. … The investigation isn’t over with yet. Having a timeline is a good thing to have. But they’ve got to talk to a lot of people — what were you doing at this time? Did you have any visibility on the bad guy at that time? So, there is a lot more questions that need to be answered. The comments are troubling to me. I think there would be lessons learned. I think there are going to be some mistakes that were made. But, you know, until the investigation is over, I think we are jumping the gun. And so many reporters, the way they are firing questions at [Steve] McGraw I think was a little unfair.”

He added, “I can guarantee that every one of these officers … are questioning themselves every minute of every day, not sleeping and remembering the carnage that they’ll never forget. So, these are victims, too, but I think we’ve got to wait until the investigation is completely over before we start throwing officers under the bus. The officers aren’t the bad guys. The shooter is the bad guy.

